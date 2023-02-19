As part of its mission is to improve global health, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has appointed Obinna Onyekwena

Onyekwena will serve as the Deputy Director, Infectious Disease Advocacy at the Foundation in Washington

The foundation is one of the largest private charitable organizations in the world, with an endowment of more than $50 billion

Seattle - A 44-year-old Nigerian medical doctor with extensive experience supporting countries across the globe in tackling the world’s biggest infectious diseases.

A Nigerian medical doctor, Obinna Onyekwena, has been appointed Deputy Director, Infectious Disease Advocacy at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington.

Dr. Onyekwena is said to be grounded with a deep understanding of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Photo credit: @obinnaonyekwena

Source: Twitter

Dr Onyekwena, 44, has extensive experience supporting countries across the globe in tackling the world’s biggest infectious diseases.

In his new role, Dr Onyekwena will lead the foundation’s strategies and portfolio of investments for increasing political commitment, resourcing, and implementation of the Neglected Tropical Diseases, and The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Dr. Onyekwena earned his medical degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and an MSc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the United Kingdom.

Prior to his appointment, he had an outstanding 10-year career at The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria where he supported the strengthening of national responses to three of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

He also managed investments that successfully scaled up innovation in delivery of HIV services across Africa and Asia.

Announcing the appointment on his Linkedin page, Dr Onyekwena wrote:

“I’m thrilled to share that I will be joining the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as their new Deputy Director, Infectious Disease Advocacy, based in Seattle, Washington.

“In this new role I will be leading the advancement of the foundation’s HIV, TB, Malaria and the Neglected Tropical Diseases advocacy strategies in partnership with the Program Advocacy and Communications (PAC) team.

“I am grateful for the incredible experience and long-lasting friendships from my time at The Global Fund, and the confidence bestowed on me by the leadership at The Gates Foundation.

“I believe that there is no better transition to make at this time than to another family working hard to create a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy, productive life.”

Earlier in his career, Dr Onyekwena was the Associate Director, Monitoring and Evaluation at FHI360 Nigeria’s country office.

He played a major role in the advancement of national policies and scale up of Nigeria’s HIV, TB and Malaria programs and led studies to understand services and systems for Maternal and Child Health in Northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng