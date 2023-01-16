Prince Clem Agba is the first African recipient of the National Award of the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit from the South Korea president

The award was on the bestowed on minister of state for budget and national planning by the Korean ambassador in Abuja

The award is in recognition of the minister's contributions to strengthening the ties between both countries

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Prince Clem Agba, the minister of state for budget and national planning on the conferment of the National Award of the Order of Diplomatic Service by the president of South Korea.

The award was presented to the minister by Korea ambassador to Nigeria, Amb Kim Young-Chae, on behalf of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Minister Agba pose with his award with the Korean ambassador. Photo credit: @ClemAgba

Source: Twitter

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president noted that the award is in recognition of the minister’s personal achievements and contributions to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and South Korea.

Buhari also commended the experienced administrative management skills, charisma and leadership of the minister in repositioning the budget and national planning ministry toward effectively delivering its mandate.

He commended the minister for diligent commitment to national planning, early budget submission to the National Assembly.

He also noted that the minister had strengthened the department of monitoring and evaluation in the ministry in order to effectively drive the national monitoring and evaluation process.

In welcoming the prestigious award bestowed on Prince Agba by President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea, President Buhari reaffirmed the importance of Nigeria -Korea Development Cooperation.

He described it as the cornerstone to expand bilateral coordination and global engagement on shared goals of peace, security, sustainable development and prosperity.

