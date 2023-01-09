Former Nigerian president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan is among distinguished personalities to be honoured in Kigali soon

Organisers say the choice of Kigali to play host to the maiden edition of the awards, was premised on the many successes of Rwanda as a country

The event is organised by Heritage Times, a communications outfit positioned to be at the forefront of media innovation in Africa

FCT, Abuja - Former Tanzanian President, late John Magufuli, Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, and a host of many others would be honoured at the maiden edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards.

Distinguished African personalities would be honoured at the event slated for Saturday, April 1, in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Ex-President Jonathan is widely respected among his peers in the continent. Photo credit: GEJ Foundation

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, January 9 by the organisers, the event is intended to celebrate and honour personalities of African heritage who have distinguished themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

The organisers noted that the recognition has become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

Part of the statement read:

“The African Heritage Awards and Concert will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements made by Africans, including those residing in diaspora, who have excelled in Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment/Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation.

“Aside from bestowing international prestige and recognition, the award will focus on the critical importance of culture and leadership, which the organizers believe lies at the core of any shared advancement of socioeconomic and political development in Africa.

“The award will also cast a spotlight on individuals who, under challenging circumstances, have empowered their people and impacted their sphere of influence to pave the way for sustainable and equitable development.

“Bearing in mind that Africa is root to a plethora of people all over the world who continue to thrive and evolve despite the many issues and challenges stemming from stereotypes, the organizers strongly affirm that the event will contribute immensely to changing the global perception of Africans, and also spur the needed critical mass for the attainment of cultural evolution and revolution in sustainable development.

“The highpoint of the event will include creative performances from some African best and presentation of awards to diligently selected individuals who have made remarkable impact to humanity. It will feature presentations by notable persons and leaders, Award conferment, performances by musicians, comedians and poets, and a party to cap it off.”

