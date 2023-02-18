There was confusion on the streets of Lagos state on Saturday, February 18, when some members of the Peoples Democratic Party campaigned for Peter Obo of the Labour Party.

The PDP members were caught in video sharing flyers among residents who walked the streets of Lagos state.

A PDP member was captured begging Lagosians to vote for Peter Obi during the presidential election and Jandor at the governorship poll Photo: Peter Obi, Jandor

A party member of the PDP who was wearing the party's branded shirt was seen appealing to passersby to vote for Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor - the PDP's governorship candidate in Lagos state.

He was heard saying:

"My sister, God bless you. For a new Lagos, please, vote Obi for presidency and when it comes to governors, please vote for PDP.

"Vote Obi for president and when it comes to governor on the 11th of March, vote PDP. Don't forget."

After Obi, any other one is PDP.

In response to his appeal, a passerby said:

"No wahala"

