Over the week, Nigerians have been glued to stories on the controversial naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), an initiative bitterly opposed by the high and mighty in the country, especially those in political circles.

FG Finally Speaks on Supreme Court Ruling on Old Naira Notes Swap Deadline, Reveals Decision

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, says the federal government would obey the Supreme Court ruling which put on hold the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s February 10 deadline for the old Naira notes swap.

Malami, however, said the federal government would take necessary steps to set aside the interim order.

Newspaper review: Drama, facts, details on CBN's naira redesign policy

Naira Swap: Jubilation for Emefiele, Malami as Court Gives Verdict on Case Against CBN’s Redesign Policy

The Federal High Court, Awka, has dismissed the suit by the Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative Against Abuse of Public Trust seeking to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), its Governor, Godwin Emefiele and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The court dismissed the suit seeking to stop the CBN and their agents from taking further steps to enforce the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

Supreme Court Takes Another Crucial Decision in Case Against CBN’s New Naira Policy

Emerging reports had confirmed that Supreme Court has on Wednesday, February 15 adjourned the case over the CBN policy on naira swap.

The apex court adjourned proceedings until Wednesday, February 22.

Running for Their Lives: Drama As Bank Staff Flee Through Back Fence While Customers Besiege Gate To Get Cash

Some bank officials had been captured in a trending video fleeing the workplace through the fence at the back as customers surrounded the banking premises in an effort to get money.

This comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) insisted on the February 10 deadline for the currency swap. As a result of the CBN policy, millions of Nigerians have been facing untold hardships.

Naira Swap: After Meeting With Buhari, Lawan Speaks on CBN’s Deadline, Reveals Fresh Position

The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan says there is no need for a time limit on the validity of the old naira notes.

He made this disclosure on Friday, January 10th, to journalists after a meeting of the council of state, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naira Crunch: Again, Buhari Meets Emefiele in Aso Rock, Details Emerge

President Muhammadu Buhari has received Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The apex bank governor met with the President in a closed-door meeting for the third time since the escalation of the cash crisis across the country.

Buhari Finally Announces New Deadline for Validity of Old N200 Notes

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the extension of the use of the old N200 notes till April 10.

The president disclosed this in a televised nationwide address on Thursday, February 16.

