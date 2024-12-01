Did Finland’s President Pledge to Support Biafra’s Independence from Nigeria?
- A video circulating on Facebook claiming Finland's President Alexander Stubb supports Biafra has been fact-checked
- Investigations show that the video has been altered, as the original version was found on Stubb's official Twitter account
- There is no evidence to suggest that Finland's President Alexander Stubb has pledged support for Biafra
A video that has been circulating on Facebook since November 2024, claiming Finland's President Alexander Stubb has pledged support for Biafra, has been found to be manipulated.
Biafra, a region in southeastern Nigeria, declared independence in 1967, sparking a 30-month civil war.
Although the region was reintegrated into Nigeria after the war, the call for Biafra's restoration persists.
Biafra: Alexander Stubb's video altered
The video in question appears to show Stubb giving a live broadcast, with photos of Simon Ekpa.
Ekpa is a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin who claims to be the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Biafra Republic Government in Exile.
He was recently arrested in Finland for allegedly using social media to incite terrorism and promote separatist propaganda.
Stubb seemingly pledged support for Biafra, citing Finland's understanding of their struggle and commitment to supporting their independence.
However, an investigation by Africa Check revealed that the video was manipulated.
By breaking down the video into frames and running them through Google reverse image search, Africa Check found the original video on Stubb's official X (formerly Twitter) account.
The original video, posted on November 18, 2024, shows Stubb pledging support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, not Biafra.
Legit.ng gathers that Finland has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, offering vital assistance to the country.
There is no evidence to suggest that Finland's President Alexander Stubb has pledged support for Biafra.
Nigerian lawyer reacts to Simon Ekpa's arrest
In other news, Nigerian lawyer Inibehe Effiong, reacting to Ekpa's arrest, emphasised the need for him to account for his actions.
He said:
"You cannot stay in a foreign country and sponsor or instigate terrorism and killings in Nigeria. I wonder why it took so long for him to be taken into custody. Let’s hope that the Finnish government has done due diligence."
