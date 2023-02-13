Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the CBN, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja

This is the third time the President and Emefiele will be meeting privately since the naira redesign policy plunged the country into the scarcity of the currency

Though details of the meeting were not disclosed as Emefiele declined to speak with journalists but it could not be unconnected with the cash crisis biting the country

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has received Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The apex bank governor met with the President at a closed door for the third time since the escalation of the cash crisis across the country, The Nation reported.

Why Buhari meets Emefiele at the Presidential Villa

However, Emefiele did not speak with journalists after he met with Buhari.

The purpose of the meeting is not known but it is believed that it is unconnected to the naira scarcity problem currently bedevilling the country.

There has been tension in the country since the apex bank unveiled the new naira notes in November 2022 and announced that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes would no longer be legal tender on January 31.

The situation became tense, and many found means to return their money to the banks, even the unbanks, but they could not get the new notes to replace the old ones saved in the banks.

The President then extended the deadline by 10 days while some governors challenged the policy at the supreme court.

Despite the supreme court injunction on the further implementation of the policy, Nigerians could not access their monies, banks closed many of their branches over protesters' attacks as they did not have the new notes to give to their customers.

