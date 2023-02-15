The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned the case on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) till Wednesday, February 22 for hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states.

The apex court, which heard the case on Wednesday, was filled to capacity with a retinue of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, other lawyers and the governors of Kaduna and Kogi states, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, respectively.

At the last hearing, the Court had temporarily banned the implementation of the February 10 deadline of the CBN from making the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

The Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna states had instituted the suit against the Federal Government and the CBN.

Other states, namely Niger, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, had also applied to be joined in the suit against the CBN and the Federal Government.

Court proceedings began with Justice John Okoro leading a seven-man panel.

He said the court should not lose sight of the case and its intention as it affects the suffering of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lagos State, through its Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, also applied, seeking to be joined in the suit.

Bayelsa State, led by Damian Dodo, had also applied to be joined in the suit as a respondent. Similarly, Edo State applied to be joined as a respondent.

Source: Legit.ng