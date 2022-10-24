The request by the Federal Government to adjourn the application seeking to stay the execution of the judgment which struck out the terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been declined by the Appeal Court.

Channels TV reports that the court in its ruling on Monday, October 24, refused to grant the FG request but rather gave the Nigerian government until 12 noon of the same day to move its application.

Nnamdi Kanu is being detained by the SSS over charges of terrorism.

Counsel to the Nigerian government, David Kaswe, informed the court that he was served with a counter affidavit by the IPOB's leader's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome on Friday last week.

Kaswe also noted that a list of one additional authority was served on him on Monday, October 24, morning.

In addition, Kaswe said that he needed more time to react to the authority.

However, in his objection, Ozekhome said only one additional authority was served and that the FG had no excuse whatsoever to seek adjournment based on that.

Kanu's counsel also informed the court that the Nigerian government is yet to obey the court order of October 13 that ordered his client's release despite his deteriorating health condition.

Having listened to the submissions by both parties, Justice Haruna Tsanami gave the Federal Government till 12 pm today, to move its application for the stay of execution of the judgment.

The judge also ordered the FG to respond to the fresh authority cited by Kanu’s legal team.

