The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has appealed to Nigerians to ensure the challenges they are currently encountering with the circulation of the new naira notes.

Daily Trust reports that Emefiele while speaking in Lagos on Friday, February 3, said that the benefits of the redesigned notes will outweigh the initial challenges.

Godwin Emefiele has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience over the naira swap. Photo: Bashir Ahmad, CBN

Source: Getty Images

Several Nigerians have continued to suffer in their effort to access naira notes from banks and Automated Teller Machines leading to protests in various parts of the country.

In some cases, Point of Sale agents has also used the opportunity to rip Nigerians off their hard-earned money charging N1,000 for N10,000.

Emefiele said:

“As with all far-reaching consequential policies, there is a transition period during which short-term hiccups will be inevitably experienced but eventually overcome.

“The advantages of the currency redesign are overwhelmingly enormous and will benefit the economy in the long run. We will take all the necessary steps to ensure that there will be a smooth flow of currency swaps and minimize the inconvenience in the short term."

Stakeholders in banking industry involvement

The CBN governor also said that stakeholders in the industry are working to address logistics challenges faced with the circulation of the new currency.

He added:

“The CBN reiterates the availability of an appropriate amount of currency (redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations and current N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5 denominations) to support economic activities."

Emefiele also mentioned that the apex bank has no plan to extend the 10-day grace granted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

