The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has condemned the perpetual hardship currently suffered by many Nigerians across the country.

Speaking on Channels Television's The 2023 Verdict, Sani faulted the naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the ADP has condemned the redesign of the naira notes. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Getty Images

The 2023 presidential candidate warned that the new monetary policy embarked on by the CBN led by Godwin Emefiele is the machinations of those against Nigeria's democratic structure.

He also described those who proposed and implemented the naira redesign as the enemies of the country.

His words:

“It is only the enemies of the state that will introduce this kind of thing so that elections will not take place or when it takes place, it takes place under a situation that you can’t guarantee free, fair and credible election.

“I don’t know which country changes her currency within two weeks. In other climes, you allow the thing to go on and seamlessly, people are not taken into any difficulties. This is completely bad, the timing and everything you want to talk about it.

“You don’t dislocate their businesses when they are battling with poverty, insecurity and you now come and add this draconian law that has no meaning in terms of what you want to achieve.”

