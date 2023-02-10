A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has alleged that some top politicians and those contesting for various positions in the forthcoming election want to be involved in vote-buying.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna central in the Eighth Senate said these unnamed politicians want to buy votes with old notes.

Obviously reacting to the Supreme Court Ruling which suspended the February 10 deadline for the Central Bank of Nigeria's new money policy implementation, the activist that is the only available reason for a push for an extension.

Sani made this disclosure in a single tweet line shared on his personal Twitter page.

He tweeted:

"They want to buy votes with the available old notes. That's all."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to Sani's tweet

Reacting to the line dropped by the former lawmaker, several tweeps said Niegriasn are already in the know of the plans nursed by the politicians.

A tweep, @Spici_Zaddy, said:

"We already know their plans."

Another user who replied to Sani's tweet in the comment section said it is unbelievable that N1 trillion was withdrawn and it could not be traced by the CBN.

@yodike said:

"They also want to continue withdrawing and dispensing none traceable naira cash making it difficult for EFCC to rope them in future.

"Imagine 1 trillion naira cash withdrawal by state Governor's and zero trace of how it was used."

Naira redesign: Action Democratic Party's presidential candidate Yabagi Sani fumes, exposes enemies of Nigeria

The naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele has elicited reactions from different quarters.

One of such reaction is from the 2023 standard-bearer of the Action Democratic Party, Yabagi Sani who faulted the process.

Sani said no country changes her currency within two weeks, as such a process is allowed to go on seamlessly and people are not taken into any difficulties.

Naira scarcity: CBN Governor Emefiele begs Nigerians to be calm

Nigerians have been urged to remain calm and patient with the transition of the phase of the new naira notes.

The plea was made by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, following the challenges faced by Nigerians in accessing the naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele said hiccups are always expected in situations like this but will surely be overcome.

Source: Legit.ng