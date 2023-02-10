The Nigerian current situation is getting tougher for the people to survive now, each passing day

Especially with the latest CBN naira redesign policy, the groaning is in every aspect considering the scarcity of the new notes and the ban on old notes

While the CBN remains mute following the February 10th deadline, some filling stations, supermarkets are other business outlets are already rejecting the old notes

Some filling stations and other commercial institutions in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, February 10th, rejected the old Naira notes with the arguments that today marks the end of the old notes as legal tender.

This is coming despite an ex-parte order by the nation's apex court, the Supreme Court, stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria from going ahead with its financial policy of ending the reigns of the old versions of Naira notes.

Recall that the CBN had been asked through an order ex-parte by the Supreme Court to suspend forthwith the deadline fixed for the 10th of February of holistically phasing out the old Naira notes of N200, N500, and N1000.

Filling stations and other business outlets now reject the old naira notes as CBN remains mute. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Naira swap: Nigerians not sure

Since the order, Nigerians have remained unsure of what will happen after the deadline elapses today. Will Nigerians continue to buy and sell with the old notes? This will be determined by the final pronouncement of President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele after the Security Council meeting in the Aso Villa ahead of the coming election.

Some filling stations reject old notes

However, a trip to some filling stations in Abuja on Friday by Legit.ng reveals that most filling stations would prefer the use of POS or transfer before petrol is dispensed to them.

At the A A Rano, along the Kubwa expressway, Abuja attendants and the management turned down the old notes, saying all purchases must be done either with the new notes or via transfer or their POS.

An attendant who spoke anonymously said he was only carrying out his job. According to him, he had been instructed to reject old Naira notes since there is no new directive from the CBN on its deadline.

"I'm only doing my job. This is what I have been instructed to do. Today is the deadline for the old Naira notes to be used as legal tender. I'd we collect them from you and maybe banks refuse to collect them from us, what are we going to do?"

Also at AYM Shafa along Dutse-Bwari road, the situation was the same. Attendants refused to take the old Naira notes. This led to a serious argument between customers and the attendants. Only the Total filling station at Area 3 was seen collecting the old Naira notes on Friday afternoon.

Our correspondent could not confirm if some of the filling stations continued to accept the old notes before the close of work on Friday.

Federal government obeys court order

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has confirmed that it will obey the order of the court pending the determination of the suit on February 15.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, February 9th, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice said there is no doubt that the government will abide by the ruling.

He said:

"So the issue of obedience to the ruling of the Supreme Court is out of it. We are wholeheartedly in agreement that naturally, we are bound by it and will comply accordingly.

"But within the context of compliance, we shall challenge the ruling by way of filing an application seeking for it to be set aside, it is all about the rule of law.”

In a matter of days, it will become quite clear if the old Naira notes will continue to be legal tender or not.

Source: Legit.ng