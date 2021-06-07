- Former President Jonathan has joined millions of Nigerians who have expressed grief over the untimely death of Prophet TB Joshua

- The ex-president in a condolence message said the deceased was a committed cleric who served humanity with passion

- Jonathan sympathised with the late cleric's family and church, praying to God to grant them the strength to bear the loss

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Legit.ng reports that the prominent pastor died at 57 on Saturday night, June 5, in Lagos after concluding a programme.

Former President Jonathan mourns Prophet TB Joshua who died on Saturday, June 5. Photo credits: Goodluck Jonathan, TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

Ex-President Jonathan's said in a statement signed by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, and published on his official website that he has sent a condolence message to the deceased's family and the SCOAN congregation.

He noted that Prophet Joshua served God and humanity with relentless passion and prayed to God to grant his followers the strength to cope with his exit.

His words:

“I am saddened to hear about the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua known as TB Joshua, the Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), at a young age of 57.

“TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity."

The former president noted that the deceased positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world.

Nigerians mourn TB Joshua

Meanwhile, thousands of Nigerians have reacted to the condolence message by the ex-president which was also posted on his official Facebook page.

Many of them joined Jonathan to express sadness over the cleric's death.

Abiodun Balogun said:

"I knw him first as a Giver, later as Prophet. May your spirit be with God"

Athan Melah said:

"What strikes me most about Prophet T. B. Joshua is his simplicity, humane and charitable Life. May the Love and Mercy of God never depart from him. Adieu!"

John Otu said:

"God’s general. An angel has gone home to be with father. Dear senior prophet T B Joshua, I love you and will always love you forever. Good morning my father in the Lord."

Isaac Attah Ogezi said:

"He finished strong in the faith. He showed the supernatural aspect of the Christian faith and made the unbelieving world believe in the power in the gospel of Christ. Rest in the bosom of the Lord, General."

Onos Justin Erharhaghen said:

"It so painful and a great loss to Christian community worldwide. May God grant his soul eternal rest in his bosom."

TB Joshua touched many lives - President Buhari mourns

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has also commiserated with the family and members of the SCOAN on the passing of Prophet TB Joshua.

The president's commiseration was contained in a statement released on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina and seen by Legit.ng.

Buhari stated that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

