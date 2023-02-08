A 31-year old man who got married in December is dead, former minister of youth has revealed on his social media post

Going further, the former minister during President Buhari's first tenure questioned the meaning of life

Meanwhile, hundreds of Nigerians who reacted to Dalung's post prayed for the family the deceased left behind

A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has on Wednesday, February 8, lamented the death of a young man.

According to the former minister who served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019, during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, the young man who he described as his son got married on December 29.

Solomon Dalung lamented the death of a young man. Photo credit: Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

Dalung who disclosed this on his Facebook wrote:

"The most unfair thing about life is the way it ends. I mean, life is tough. It takes up a lot of your time. What do you get at the end of it? A Death! What's that, a bonus?

"I feel terribly sad with the passing away of this young man, Yako who was joined to his heartthrob about a month ago . I was a guest at the wedding, we danced and celebrated this beautiful union just to be told of his demise today.

"This is sad and I am short of words to console the family, particularly the young widow. Please, accept my sincerest condolences and know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time."

In another Facebook post, he added:

"Find it difficult to swallow these sad developments....can this be true, my dear son? So, your wedding on the 29th of December 2022 was a valedictory ceremony? Hmmmmmm.....what is this life then? GOOD NIGHT."

Recall that Dalung also lost his son Nehemiah Dalung aged 33.

He wrote:

“Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable. Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old. He was the son of former Sports & Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung.

“There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media commiserated with him on the loss.

Reactions from Nigeria

Simfa Sinbad Finbong

"God is the giver of life. Though, Yako's departure is quite painful, but be consoled to the fact that the righteous shall dwell with the Most High."

Blessing Williams

"My deepest condolences sir, sometimes life gives us very bitter pills to swallow. The Lord comfort you and especially the wife he left behind."

Edward Timnan Dina

"Accept my condolences sir, God is giver and the taker we don't have right to ask him why."

Maiwada Ibrahim Chindo Bahago

"Accept my sincere Condolences Sir and may God Almighty comforts you and the entire family. May his soul rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng