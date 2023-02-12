The former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang, has said the G5 Governors are not backing the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Jang was said to be reacting to a claim purportedly made by the director general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong

The member of Integrity Group said the G5 Governor's withdrawal of support for Atiku does not mean they are backing Tinubu

Jonah Jang, a former governor of Plateau state, has debunked the claim that the G-5 Governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state were supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The claim was allegedly made by the director general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong.

Reacting on Sunday, February 12, The Punch reported that Jang who is a member of the Integrity Group (a group loyal to the G5 governors) said Nigerians no longer take anything coming from Lalong seriously.

Legit.ng gathers that the former Plateau state governor reacted through a statement released by his media aide, Clinton Garuba.

“Obvious sign that Lalong is daydreaming is him thinking that the G5 PDP governors and allies including former Governor Jang are supporting Tinubu.

“They have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, but with the process that brought him up.

“Yes, the integrity group has disagreements with the PDP and their withdrawal of support for Atiku’s campaign does not in any way suggest that they support the APC candidate. Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so," the statement read.

PDP crisis and the G5 Governors

Five aggrieved PDP governors pulled out of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign after the party failed to accept their demand for the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to be replaced by a southerner.

The aggrieved governors include Wike of Rivers state, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

2023 elections: G5 Governors secretly endorsed Atiku? Ortom reacts

In another related development, the claim that the G5 Governors have endorsed and agreed to support Atiku has been dismissed.

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Terver Akase, dismissed the claim on Tuesday, January 10.

Akase described the report as fictitious, and mischievous and that it is targeted to embarrass the governors who have chosen the art of justice, fairness and equity.

