More controversies have continued to reveal themselves in the build-up to the 2023 general elections

In a recent controversial event, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling party of stashing N22.5bn of old naira notes in Kano state

It was gathered the All Progressive Congress (APC) had made arrangements to swap the money with the new notes to buy votes

With less than three weeks to the presidential polls, the Peoples Democratic Party has revealed an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign to swap N22.5 billion stashed old Naira notes.

This development was made known in a statement released on social media by Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, on Monday, February 6.

Bola Tinubu has been greeted with a lot of criticism and allegations in the build-up to the 2023 general elections. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the statement, it was revealed that the alleged N22.5bn stashed old Naira notes have been reserved to be swapped to new messages in Kano state in a bid to facilitate their voter inducement tactics.

The statement reads:

"The PDP has been made aware that the N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes was allegedly kept in a Kano State Government facility before being moved to a particular old generation and a certain new generation bank where the regional heads were contacted by the APC Presidential Campaign to swap the old notes with new ones.

"Further information revealed that the cash is being warehoused by the Tinubu Campaign for vote buying in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa and Sokoto States."

As contained in the statement, Legit.ng also gathered that there is an arrangement already to move some substantial part of the old naira notes from Kano to Lagos State within 48 hours to swap them with new ones.

However, the PDP has urged the CBN, security agencies and anti-graft agencies to swing into action and clamp down on the APC leaders.

The statement reads:

"Our Party demands an immediate action to stop APC in this criminal act as well as to recover the money and make the new Naira notes available to the public."

Meanwhile, the PDP appealed to Nigerians to firmly resist the APC and its attempt to buy its way to the top during the polls.

The PDP said:

"The PDP calls on all Nigerians to firmly resist the APC in this heinous attempt to buy their conscience and subject them to another harrowing tenure of killings, violence, kidnapping and economic hardship that have become the hallmark of the APC administration in the last seven and half years."

APC accuses PDP of masterminding fake news against Tinubu

In another development, the APC has raised the alarm over fake news content on social media aimed at casting aspersions on its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The campaign team of the ruling party said the PDP is responsible for spreading false narratives against Tinubu.

The party called on Nigerians to be wary of misinformation aimed at rubbishing its presidential candidate ahead of the elections.

Source: Legit.ng