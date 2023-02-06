Atiku Abubakar has been described as the only presidential candidate who is the bridge between old and new generation

According to PDP New Generation, the party's presidential candidate recognises the importance of Youths in the development of the country

Going further, the group says every meaningful Nigerian should be working towards defeating the APC from power

The PDP New Generation has said that the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected as the next president of Nigeria, will bridge the gab between the Old and New Generation.

In an interview with the Founder and Director General of the Group, Audu Mahmood, he said that Atiku Abubakar as Vice President of Nigeria, recognized the importance of Youths as veritable, sublime, an uncontestable socio-political, economic asset and the vanguard for change.

He lamented that; the Youth is a moral army, well organised and able to bring about improvement and sanity in the Nigerian polity.

He said:

“Governments of the past missed the energy, drive and focus of the youth, only to celebrate the many feats they lacked to understand.”

“From local to global trends, the Nigerian youth have proven their worth at the right time to assume social, economic and political responsibilities in national development.”

“Atiku Abubakar, will link not only the youths at home, but also place us at the right level of global development highway.”

Mahmood further said that, PDP New Generation is the platform for all Nigerian youths who can recognise the waves and vibes coming from the traits of Atiku Abubakar. He is a Generational 'Bridge Bridger' that can guarantee the security and success of our future. He is the bridge between the Old and New Generation.

He added:

"PDP New Generation has a database of millions of young members across the country. The organization has also facilitated the documentation of over 15,000 Nigerian youths into the folds of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party.

"With less than 20 days to the Presidential, Senate and House of Representative election, we have commenced a 20 days nationwide grass-root mobilization and awareness exercise tagged Mop-Up Campaign. Our structures across the country have started visiting markets, shopping malls, schools, and also door-to-door campaign, ward-to-ward campaign.

"The exercise, which started on 1st Feb, will last till end of the campaign season. It will be carried out simultaneously across the country with the aim of reaching out to the grass-root to canvass for votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket and other PDP candidates at all levels.

"As it stands today, every meaningful Nigerian should be working towards defeating the APC from power. We must all reconsider our individual decisions and ensure that we all put our strength behind the Atiku/Okowa ticket, because it is the only ticket with more chances and capacity to defeat the ruling party."

