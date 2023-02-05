Nkechi Nwosu, the first ordained female bishop in the Methodist Church of Nigeria, ordained by the Christ Methodist Cathedral Church, Jos

Nkechi Nwosu has officially become the first female Bishop in Methodist Church in Nigeria.

According to the BBC News Pidgin, she was ordained at the Christ Methodist Cathedral Church in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

The church reached the decision during its meeting to formalise its decision at its biennial conference that took place.

It was at the meeting that they elected Right Reverend Nkechi Nwosu as the Bishop of Jos.

The Methodist Church in Nigeria is a Connexional Episcopal Church that is headed by a Prelate.

The church has about 2 million members across the country.

Below is all you need to know about the Bishop Nkechi Nwosu

Bishop Nkechi Udunma Nwosu was born in Yaba, Lagos state on February 18, 1955.

Her parents are named Golden and Agnes Okoronkwo.

She attended Ovim Girls Secondary School, Ovim in Anambra state.

Her leadership qualities started in Ovim where she rose to become the school's senior prefect.

After secondary school, she was admitted into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and graduated with BSc. Microbiology.

She started working with the Plateau state ministry of health where she was deployed to the state's school of nursing as a lecturer.

Nwosu later obtained her master's degree in medical entomology and parasitology from the University of Jos.

She later went to the university of Jos for her PhD in Zoology (Parasitology) and obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Zoology (Parasitology).

