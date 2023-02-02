Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has been defeated by Princess Ada Ogbu in an online polls by an American outfit

Ada Ogbu polled a whopping 1395 votes, beating her closest rival, Chimaroke Nnamani by 806 votes

On his part, Nnamdi scored 589 votes, while Oyibo Chukwu of Labour Party came third by scoring 576 votes

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Princess Ada Ogbu has defeated Dr Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an online poll.

Hosted by Nigerians Decide, an American based online election polls company, the poll was published three months ago in November 21, 2022 for public response.

Princess Ogbu defeats Nnamani in online polls.

Source: Twitter

According to information on the site, Ada Ogbu polled a whopping 1395 votes, beating her closest rival, Chimaroke Nnamani by 806 votes.

On his part, Nnamdi scored 589 votes, while Oyibo Chukwu of Labour Party came third by scoring 576 votes, right behind Nnamani, who is a sitting senator.

Nigeriansdecide is a United States of America based research think-tank, which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research, etc in order to support better public policy, practice and advocacy in Nigeria.

