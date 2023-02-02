Justice Angela Otaluka of Court 12, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has fixed February 14 date for trial of Saba Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Feb. 25 election in Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara for alleged certificate forgery.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

In the charges filed against him by the Police, Adamu was alleged to have falsely presented a forged B.Sc. certificate in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

In the five-count charge dated 21st Nov., 2022, signed by Mr. F. Gabriel, Adamu he was also said to have used the forged certificate to secure mobilisation for National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) contrary to Section 363 of Penal Code Act.

The police said the offence is punishable under the Penal Code law and the offender is liable to a 14 year jail term in each of the counts.

The Court fixed the date following a five-count charge filed against Adamu by the police authorities.

While the Inspector-General of Police is the complainant, Adamu is the sole defendant in the suit marked: CR/97/2022.

Source: Legit.ng