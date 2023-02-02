One Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, has been declared wanted by the Lagos state police command over his alleged threat to public peace and illegal possession of firearms on the street.

According to The Punch, Bakare was popularly known as Oba Ogboni Abalaiye Ajamajebi.

He was earlier seen in a trending video on social media at the beginning of the week, where he wielded a pump action rifle and threatened the residents in the Surulere area of the state.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the wanted Oba in a statement made available via his Twitter page.

He said:

“the CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad, working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the state.

“Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect."

The command appreciated Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, while warning all troublemakers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

