Preparations for next month's general elections have reached a fever pitch and anticipations are high amongst electorates and politicians

In Kwara state, the senatorial candidate of APC for Kwara-Central, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has continued to intensify his campaign with veritable moves

While speaking to labour workers and trade unions recently, he vowed to sponsor a bill in the senate to protect the rights of workers

Kwara, Ilorin - The Kwara Central senatorial candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha has vowed to move a legislative bill to address the violation of workers' rights in Nigeria.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, Mallam Mustapha made this pledge on Monday, January 26 during a meeting with labour workers, trade unions and other related stakeholders in Kwara state.

Saliu Mustapha will be contesting under the umbrella of the APC for the Kwara-Central senatorial seat. Photo: Saliu Mustapha

Source: UGC

While speaking at the meeting, Mallam Mustapha said:

“You can always count on my support for the betterment of your union and I will always stand by people fighting for the just cause of the good people of Kwara Central.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2023: Mustapha pledges to prioritise workers' welfare

The 50-year-old politician and APC chieftain stated that the labour union holds a critical part in society and priority should be placed on their needs for better working conditions and environment.

The charismatic politician over the years has staged numerous empowerment initiatives for both women and youths through his Saliu Mustapha Foundation which has been at the forefront of helping humanity.

Mallam Mustapha further stated:

“Employment opportunities and job creation are some of the most important legislative agenda I will be going to the senate with.”

Meanwhile, many political pundits have tipped Mallam Mustapha to emerge victorious at the Kwara Central senatorial polls in the forthcoming elections.

Buhari, APC has done well for Kwara, says Saliu Mustapha

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari has been praised for his landmark impact on the development of Kwara state.

Kwara Central senatorial candidate under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) made this remark in Ilorin.

He also stated that Kwara state is solidly behind Tinubu's presidential bid ahead of next month's crucial election.

Source: Legit.ng