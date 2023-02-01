Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has asked the deposed Emir of Kano State, Lamido Sanusi, to face the litigation surrounding his removal and leave him to govern the state

Ortom said this while reacting to a viral video where the former Emir allegedly tutored the governor on governance and asked him to learn from his plateau state counterpart

The governor maintained that the anti-open grazing law the deposed emir was referring to was duly made by the Benue state house of assembly

Makurdi, Benue - Samuel Ortom, the Benue state governor, has told the former Emir of Kano state, Lamido Sanusi, to concentrate on the litigations around his dethronement and allow him to govern his state.

Nathaniel Ikyur, Governor Ortom's chief press secretary, disclosed that his principal made the comment during the inauguration of the Benue sexual assault referral centre (DOHAPITU Clinic) at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Tribune reported.

Ortom kicks as Sanusi teaches governor how to manage diversity Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom

According to the report, Ortom was reacting to a viral video on social media where Sanusi allegedly taught the governor the rudiment of governance.

Ikyur in a statement said Sanusi dragged Ortom on the Nasarawa incident where some persons alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were killed during an air strike.

However, he added that the source of the claim is still under investigation by adequate authority.

It was also alleged that the deposed Emir told Ortom to learn from his Plateau state counterpart on how to manage diversity.

But in his reaction, the Benue governor told the former Kano Emir to desist from interfering in his state affairs, lamenting that despite his education and exposure, Sanusi still resorted to telling lies about him (Ortom) in order to suit his purpose.

The statement reads in part:

"The anti-open grazing law which the deposed Emir made reference to in the video is a law that was validly passed by the state Benue State House of Assembly which prescribed penalties against its violations.”

