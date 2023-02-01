Ismaila Atumeyi, an aspiring lawmaker under the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party stole over N600 million from the bank accounts of customers in Union Bank

The NNPP House of Assembly candidate stole the fund using an internet banking platform, a witness in his trial said

Atumeyi is currently facing a 14-count charge bordering on money laundering and cybercrime before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state

A candidate of the Kogi House of Assembly, Ismaila Yousouf Atumeyi, is currently in court for stealing N681 million from the accounts of 400 different Union Bank customers.

Atumeyi, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party had the money transferred into his own account, Olusegun Falola, a prosecution witness in the trial told the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

PM News reports that the witness, an Internal Auditor and Team Lead, General Investigations, Union Bank Plc said that fraudulent debit transfers of the funds were discovered in October 2022 from some accounts that were placed on no-debit.

The Punch reports that Falola added that Atumeyi who is being tried alongside Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau by the EFCC on N1.4 billion alleged cybercrime and money laundering matter made the debits on the customers’ accounts via internet banking on one of the bank’s platforms known as Union 360.

His words:

“Furthermore, the debits on these accounts were traced to two beneficiaries, Atus Homes Limited account and Fav Oil and Gas Limited.

“These two accounts received the sum of N681m and N1.38bn, respectively from the account of 429 customers.”

According to him, further investigations by the audit team established that Atumeyi is the signatory to the Atus Homes Limited account, while the signatories to Fav Oil and Gas are Shuaibu Yusuf and Nurudeen.

Source: Legit.ng