Tobi Adegboyega: Deportation and 5 Other Things to Know About Nigerian Pastor
- The British Government is set to deport Tobi Adegboyega to Nigeria after he lost his case against deportation at an immigration tribunal
- The UK authorities had previously shut down his church, SPA'C Nation, for misuse of funds and lack of transparency
- Despite his community work in London, Adegboyega's attempts to remain in the UK were unsuccessful, leading to his deportation
Tobi Adegboyega, a prominent Nigerian pastor, has been at the centre of controversy and significant public attention.
The British Government is set to deport him back to Nigeria after he lost his case against deportation at an immigration tribunal.
Here are six essential things to know about Tobi Adegboyega, his journey, and the recent developments in his life.
1. Deportation Case
The British Government decided to deport Tobi Adegboyega after he lost his case at the immigration tribunal.
His deportation follows the closure of his church, SPA'C Nation, by UK authorities due to misuse of funds and lack of transparency.
2. Closure of SPA'C Nation
Investigations revealed that Adegboyega failed to account for more than £1.87 million of church funds.
This led to the UK government shutting down SPA'C Nation, a church he founded, which had a significant following.
3. Immigration History
Adegboyega arrived in the UK on a visitor’s visa in 2005 and has lived unlawfully ever since.
In 2019, he applied for leave to remain under the European Convention of Human Rights, citing his right to a family life.
4. Community Work
Despite the controversies, Adegboyega's legal team described him as a charismatic community leader.
He has intervened in the lives of hundreds of young people in London, particularly from the black community, to lead them away from trouble.
5. Founding of SPA'C Nation
Adegboyega founded SPA'C Nation in 2008 with just three members.
The church, based in Croydon, South London, became known for its unique approach, including encouraging criminals to surrender their weapons at the altar during services.
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega boasts his church's achievements: "Took more knives off street than d police"
6. Stepping Down as Lead Pastor
On May 20, 2020, Adegboyega stepped down as the Lead Pastor of SPA'C Nation. He handed over leadership to Samuel Akokhia, two years before the church’s closure.
UK Tribunal Orders Deportation of Nigerian Pastor
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Adegboyega, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, has lost his deportation battle.
As reported by the UK’s The Telegraph on Tuesday night, December 3, an immigration tribunal ruled that Adegboyega should be deported back to Nigeria.
The panel’s decision follows investigations which allegedly exposed misuse of funds by Adegboyega's church.
