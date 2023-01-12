A former vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna state has been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Professor Ibrahim Garba was arraigned alongside Ibrahim Shehu Usman, the bursar of the institution before a Kaduna state High Court on Thursday, January 12.

The EFCC in a statement released on Thursday, January 12, said that the anti-graft agency arraigned the duo on an eight-count charge bordering on theft and money laundering to the tune of over N1 billion.

Arraigned before Justice A. A Bello by the Kaduna Zonal Command of EFCC, the former vice-chancellor and the institution's bursar were arrested after petitions were written against them.

The commission said its operatives conducted a discreet investigation for months which was triggered by the petition accusing the duo of diverting monies.

The funds, the EFCC said were earmarked for the renovation of the popular Kongo Conference Hotel, Zaria.

EFCC also noted that its investigations established that over N1 billion was allegedly stolen from different accounts of the institution by the defendants and diverted into their private accounts.

