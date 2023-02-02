Edmund Uzoma has been arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates Court in Lagos state for marrying a second wife

Uzoma was arraigned on three counts of bigamy and falsification of information over a marriage certificate

He was accused of contracting another wedding with one Sophia Yongxian at a wedding registry, making false declaration that he was a bachelor

The police on Wednesday arraigned a man, Edmund Uzoma, before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged bigamy.

Uzoma was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on three counts of bigamy and falsification of information on a marriage certificate.

The prosecutor, Idowu Osungbure, told the court that Uzoma, while having a wife, contracted another wedding with one Sophia Yongxian, at a wedding registry.

He noted that the defendant also made a false declaration that he was a bachelor while already married.

Osungbure alleged that Uzoma committed the crime in 2019, adding that the offences were punishable under sections 411 and 115 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act Cap. C. 38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The charges read in part, “That you, Edmund Uzoma, of Lekki Road 15, Golden Gate Apartment, Lagos, on or sometime in 2019 in Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit; bigamy, and false statement and declaration.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Olatunbosun admitted him to bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must have landed property in Lagos.

Olatunbosun adjourned the case till March 15, 2023.

