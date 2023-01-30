Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will win the 2023 presidential election landslide according to Asari-Dokubo

The Niger Delta freedom fighter also insisted that the former Lagos state governor will benefit his people

Going further, he added that among the candidates only Tinubu could protect the Kalabari, the land and people and develop the kingdom

Former Niger Delta freedom fighter Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has predicted landslide victory for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asari-Dokubo appealed to the Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State and Ijaw people to vote for the former Lagos Governor insisting that he possesses excellent credentials to secure the Niger Delta.

Asari Dokubo urges his people to vote Tinubu of APC. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu/Asari Dokubo

Source: UGC

The freedom fighter spoke in a ceremony he organised at the weekend to mark the 48th birthday of the founder of Belema Oil and billionaire businessman, Tein Jack- Rich in Harry’s Town Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said the chiefs in all Kalabari villages had used the occasion to declare that they would support Jack- Rich’s work in the Tinubu campaign and vote for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“Tein Jack-Rich is representing the interest of our people. He occupies a significant and prominent position in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign structure. We are celebrating him and giving him our full support on his 48th birthday.

“The whole Kalabari gathered, all the chiefs from Kalabiri villages gathered and all have endorsed him to represent and speak for them. They have said come the Presidential election they are going to support Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria.”

He insisted that by all indications Tinubu would cruise him to victory following his tested and trusted administrative capacity.

He said the Kalabari Kingdom and the Ijaw had already been designated to play important roles in Tinubu’s administration with Jack- Rich already holding a significant position in the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council.

He explained that Tinubu remained the closest corridor for the Kalabari Kingdom to benefit in the next federal government.

Asari- Dokubo, who spoke in Kalabari-Ijaw dialect and English, urged the people of the Kingdom to support Jack- Rick in his assignment as the Chairman, Finance Committee of the APC presidential campaign council.

He said among the candidates only Tinubu could protect the Kalabari, the land and people and develop the kingdom.

He said: “If Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins, Kalabari will be on top with Tein Jack- Rich. Tein- Jack- Rick needs us. The direction he points to us politically is where we should follow, because if we don’t follow, we will cry and cry again.

“Are we going to cry and cry again? Kalabiri this is the time. We are political. In the presidential election, we are going to vote for the one that our people are very strategic and close to.

“I can walk into the bedroom of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Trust me, you know me. I have paid my dues. Bola Tinubu is the person that can secure Kalabari people, if you throw your votes away, don’t blame anybody”.

Asari-Dokubo, who x-rayed the backgrounds of Tinubu said other contestants, who were former governors and former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar lacked the records of achievements of the APC candidate.

He said: “Go to Lagos, two front liners contesting with him are former governors, except Atiku, who was Vice- President. Let us compare their records and see how they performed. What Ahmed Tinubu did in Lagos, he would replicate it in Nigeria. Tinubu will win very clearly”.

