Nigeria's former leader, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed what politicians do during general elections

In the build-up of the 2023 presidential election, the former president noted that politicians make promises just to cajole the people into getting massive votes

He however urged the electorates to vote wisely noting, the 2023 poll presents an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right once and for all

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed why Democracy does not thrive in the nation.

The elder statesman noted that Nigeria keeps failing as a country because everyone is impatient with democracy.

Obasanjo speaks on the nation's democracy ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo spills, sends words to politicians, former leaders

Obasanjo maintained further that the country is not making progress despite being ruled by leaders from various intellectual and professional fields, The Cable reported.

What leaders should do differently, Obasanjo reveals

He said the leaders need to start making efforts to correct past errors rather than acting like Nigeria is a new country.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday, January 26th, while delivering a keynote address on ‘Deepening democratic culture and institutions for sustainable development and security in Nigeria’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital.

