Professor Dibu Ojerinde, the embattled former registrar of JAMB has been re-arrested by the ICPC

Prof. Ojerinde is currently battling an 18-count charge lawsuit at the federal high court over an alleged N5bn fraud

While making his way out of the courtroom, operatives of the ICPC nabbed him and took him away

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed the re-arrest of the former registrar of the joint admissions and matriculation board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde by the anti-corruption agency ICPC.

It was gathered that Prof Ojerinde was arrested on Thursday, January 26 while making his way out of the federal high court in Abuja where he is being tried for an 18-count charge linked to the diversion of N5 billion public funds.

Professor Dibu Ojerinde will appear in court again on Thursday, February 15 to continue his alleged N5bn fraud trial. Photo: ICPC

According to Daily Nigerian, Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned his trial until Thursday, February 15 and while being accompanied by one of his sons outside the court, operatives of the ICPC came to the scene and took him away.

Legit.ng gathered that Prof Ojerinde's latest arrest is not connected to the ongoing N5 billion trial.

Reports have it that it might not be unconnected to the 4th prosecution witness, JImoh Olabisi, former Deputy Director of Finance of JAMB.

However, sources from the ICPC disclosed that a warrant for the re-arrest of Prof. Ojerinde was obtained from Justice John Tsoho, the chief judge of the Abuja federal high court.

It will be recalled that in the seventh month of 2021, the anti-graft agency arraigned the embattled JAMB boss for what allegations he is currently battling in court.

The allegations levelled against him were said to have been committed during his tenure as the registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO) and JAMB.

During his arraignment, Prof Ojerinde denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty and was later ordered to pay the sum of N200 million as bail conditions.

