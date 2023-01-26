Abazu Benson, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ideato North and South federal constituency in Imo state has been dragged to appeal court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission.

According to The Punch, journalists were able to obtain a copy of the court document in Abuja on Wednesday, January 25.

The ICPC in the appeal claimed that its 3 grounds of appeal are strong enough to upturn the ruling of the high court and convict Benson.

In count 1 of the 6-count charge filed at the high court, the ICPC alleged that Benson, when he was a public officer, demanded and received N10m from a contractor as gratification on April 14, 2014.

The anti-graft agency then posited that based on Section 10(a) of the ICPC Act, the defendant committed a crime that attracts 7 years imprisonment.

Source: Legit.ng