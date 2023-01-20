The interim order of forfeiture that was issued on the properties of the embattled former deputy senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been set aside by a federal high court in Abuja.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) concealed some facts during its application for an interim forfeiture of the properties, The Cable reported.

The court delivered the verdict on Friday, January 20.

According to the judgment, the court faulted the EFCC for asking someone who is currently in detention in the United Kingdom to come and defend why the said properties should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

Last year, Justice Ekwo asked the federal government to temporarily seize 40 properties of the Enugu-born politician, following an experte application by the anti-graft agency.

The properties would then be temporarily forfeited pending the time the affected person will appear before the court to tell why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

The former senate president through his lawyer, the Anambra state government and a medical firm have come out to challenge the interim forfeiture order.

Source: Legit.ng