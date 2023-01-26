The APC in Lagos has warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from fueling the polity in the name of endorsement

Seye Oladejo, the spokesperson of the Lagos APC, urged the octogenarian to learn to enjoy retirements like other former heads of state and presidents

Oladejo, who also spoke on Tinubu's health, disclosed that no presidential candidate has been campaigning like the APC candidate

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo against making statements likely to heat up the polity ahead of the presidential election on February 25.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng, Seye Oladejo, the publicity secretary of the party in the state disclosed this at a forum at LTV ground in Ikeja.

APC reacts to Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi

The forum was organised by the ex-Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan-led presidential campaign council of the APC in the state.

Oladeji urged Obasanjo to learn to enjoy retirement age like other heads of state and presidents of Nigeria rather than fueling the polity with his kind of endorsement.

Obasanjo, who is 85 years old, recently endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

The statement added that there is no political relevance in Obasanjo's comment where he endorsed Peter Obi ahead of other presidential candidates in the election.

Speaking on the medical record of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Oladejo said no presential candidate has been campaigning as the former governor of Lagos state has been doing.

He said:

“It is not enough to present Tinubu’s health record in public as none of the presidential candidates in the race had been campaigning all over the country like him."

