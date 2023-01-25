The United States has imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerians whom they described as undemocratic

The US Secretary of State, on Wednesday, January 25th disclosed that the visa restrictions were on specific Nigerians who undermined the nation's democracy in a recent election

Anthony Blinken furtehr noted that the US is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world

On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, the United States announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy.

According to the US, this move was part of the action to advance democracy and tackle corruption in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said that the sanctioned individuals, whose name he did not reveal, would be ineligible for US visas, The Punch reported.

The top-ranking diplomat also explained that some family members of those barred from the US may also be subjected to the same restriction, THISDAY report added.

He stated,

”We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.’’

The main target, Blinken clarified

Blinken clarified that the visa restriction was not targeted at the Nigerian people or the government.

