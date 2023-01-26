Nigeria is facing an increase in the number of her citizens renouncing their citizenship to the country

This was disclosed by the permanent secretary to the ministry of interior, Shuaib Belgore on Thursday, January 26

Belgore said that between 2006 to 2021, a total of 150 Nigerians renounced their citizenship, a number which rose to 159 in 2022 alone

The Federal Ministry of Interior on Thursday, January 26, said that 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenship in 2022 alone.

The Punch reports that Shuaib Belgore, the permanent secretary of the ministry of interior, 150 Nigerians renounced their citizenship between 2006 and 2022.

Speaking at the 64th session of the State House Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team in Aso Rock Villa, Belgore added that the difference in the number of Nigerians who denounced their citizens rose in 2022.

Also speaking, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the massive migration of Nigerians to other countries in search of greener pasture has increased the demands for travel passports.

According to the minister, the Nigerian Immigration Service issued the highest number of passport booklets in 2022.

He said the NIS issued a total of 1,899,683 which is the highest in the past seven years.

