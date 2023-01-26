The United States has said it has no favourite candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria

Mary Beth Leonard, the US ambassador to Nigeria made this known at the 20th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday, January 26

According to Leonard, the US is in support of credible and transparent elections and has confidence in INEC to deliver

FCT, Abuja - The United States has expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2023 general elections.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, disclosed this on Thursday, January 26, at the 20th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

We have no favourite candidate, says US ambassador

Speaking further, Leonard said the US favours no candidate but seeks a peaceful and transparent election in Nigeria.

“The United States supports credible and transparent elections that will reflect the will of the people in a process that will be conducted peacefully. We have confidence in INEC to conduct the elections," she said.

“2023 is an opportunity for Nigeria to claim its place as the democratic leader in Africa. We favour no candidate. We favour open and transparent elections conducted in a peaceful process. This is the foundation of democracy and legitimate transfer of power.

Democracy growing stronger in Nigeria, says Leonard

Leonard further noted that Nigeria's democracy is growing stronger at a time the governance mode is being tampered with in many African countries.

She added that Nigeria for the past 20 years have shown the rest of Africa and the world its strong commitment to peaceful and transparent elections.

2023 elections in Nigeria: US announces visa restrictions

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday, January 25, announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy.

According to the US, this move was part of the action to advance democracy and tackle corruption in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said that the sanctioned individuals, whose names he did not reveal, would be ineligible for US visas. He also explained that some family members of those barred from the US may also be subjected to the same restriction.

