The Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Phrank Shaibu, has told spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, to ask his party's flag bearer, Ahmed Tinubu, to withdraw from the race.

Shaibu was responding to a tweet by Keyamo, who reacted after former Senator Dino Melaye mocked Tinubu's health status.

In a viral video, Melaye was seen repeatedly falling to the ground and trying to mimic the APC presidential candidate.

The incident happened during the PDP Presidential rally in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday.

Reacting, in a tweet on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment described Delta State Governor and PDP's Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa as a laughing clown for joining in mocking Tinubu.

“Obama’s rival in 2008 US election, Sen. McCain had a deformity in one hand. Obama’s team showed him respect & NEVER mocked him for it. But here, a VP candidate laughs as a clown falls on stage to mock another candidate. It’s the height of imbecility. They owe Nigerians an apology," Keyamo tweeted.

Responding to the tweet via his verified Twitter handle @phrankangel, Shaibu said, “Now that you have admitted that your candidate is mentally UNFIT or better still an INVALID…can you take the honorable path of respecting the letters of the constitution by withdrawing from d race,” he tweeted.

