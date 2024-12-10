Influential Nigerian preacher, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has asked Christians to rely on divine strength

In his 'Open Heaven' message on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Adeboye threw light on Habakkuk 3:17-19, the 'Bible reading' for the day

The Redeemed Christian Church of God's general overseer shared a prayer point for supernatural strength

Mowe, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released the Open Heaven Daily Devotional for Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that according to RCCG members, the Open Heaven Devotional by Pastor Adeboye is a guide to close fellowship with God in spirit. Christians who intend to boost their spiritual life read and study it anytime anywhere.

The RCCG leader reportedly authored it through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

In his message for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Pastor Adeboye declared that God will bless his people with peace.

The cleric said:

"You cannot always determine a person’s strength from his or her physical appearance. For instance, having big muscles does not necessarily reflect how strong a person is. If a person’s strength is based on physical appearance alone, then David would not have defeated Goliath (1 Samuel 17:42-54).

"Ecclesiastes 7:19 says that a wise man is stronger than ten mighty men. In verse 12 of that same chapter, the Bible says: 'For wisdom is a defence, and money is a defence: but the excellency of knowledge is, that wisdom giveth life to them that have it.' This means that wisdom, money, or both, provides strength and security."

Furthermore, Adeboye noted that the strength that comes from God "is absolutely reliable", adding that it is "not only is it supreme, it is always constant".

Open Heaven 11 December 2024: Prayer point

Father, please be my strength in every area of my life.

RCCG provides free bus service for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the RCCG provided 10 buses to shuttle commuters between key routes in Lagos, including 7up, Victoria Island, FESTAC, CMS, Ikorodu and Mowe in Ogun state.

Explaining that it is the church's way of easing the financial burden on Nigerians, Pastor Leke Adeboye said the buses were accessed by everyone, regardless of religion or social status.

