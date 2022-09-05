The staff of the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday, September 5, called for the immediate resignation of the chairman of the commission, Musilu Smith.

The Punch reports that the staff of the commission's call comes on the second week of their indefinite strike action after they had passed a vote of no confidence on the commission’s board headed by Smith.

Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police had earlier been accused of alleged ineptitude by the staff of the PSC.

Civil workers of the Police Service Commission have called for the immediate resignation of the commission's chairman. Photo: Nigerian Presidency

A statement signed by the chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Adoyi Adoyi said the staff of the commission would launch a massive protest should Smith refuses to resign his position as chairman of the commission.

Adoyi's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are asking for the immediate resignation of the chairman of the PSC, Mr Smith. Anything short of this would leave us no choice but to use all lawful instruments available to us to vehemently pass a vote of no confidence on the Smith-led Board of the PSC.

“We are demanding for his immediate resignation to pave the way for a competent and law-abiding citizen whose leadership would respect the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Adoyi also noted that the global #EndSARS protest which basically took place in 2020 was a result of Smith's ineptitude as chairman of PSC.

He added:

“We as staff members of the commission recognise our huge responsibility to shape the Police Force into an organisation that Nigerians would be proud of, hence, we have decided not to fail this great nation, that is the reason we are in this struggle.”

IGP reacts to claim that 2023 general elections will not take place in some parts of Nigeria

Fear that the 2023 presidential elections might not hold in some locations due to security threats were dispelled by the Inspector General of Police.

The IGP said that a robust analysis of the security situation has shown that elections would take place in 2023.

According to the IGP, there have been discussions on the importance of cascading Nigeria's election security management training ahead of 2023.

Governor Wike finally reveals 1 thing that will make him happy in 2023

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to do its best to remain committed to giving Nigerians a credible election.

Wike made this call while announcing the commencement of the construction work on Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state.

According to him, he hopes President Buhari will not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng