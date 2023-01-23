A female police officer has been captured helping children dress properly before heading to their school

The officer was spotted around the Sabo Yaba area of Lagos, straightening the school uniforms of the children who were about to cross the road

The photos were posted by a LinkedIn user who said he sees the woman do the same thing every time he passes the area

Nigerians around Sabo Yaba area of Lagos state have commended a female police officer who was seen straightening the uniforms of some school children passing through her deployment location.

A post made by a LinkedIn user, Oyedeji Justin Oso, on Friday, January 21, showed the yet-to-be-identified police officer dressing the children up.

A policewoman helps schoolchildren straighten their uniforms. Photo: Justin Oso on LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In the post, Oso said he notices the officer correcting the children every time he passes the Sabo Yaba area.

His words:

"Every time I pass by Sabo, Yaba, I can't help but notice this Policewoman who would always make corrections on students who aren't neatly and properly dressed. Many times she goes as far as dressing them up as seen in these pictures."

The photos, which have gone viral on various social media platforms, have also generated loads of comments from Nigerians.

A Nigerian, Olusegun Abisoye who commended the efforts of the female officer described her as a firm mother in uniform.

The Punch reports that Abisoye said:

"A firm mother in uniform! She treats those kids like her own. That's how we were raised. The entire community pitched in to raise each child.

"You know that the 'all-seeing eye of the community' sees you and the cane can come out even in your parents' absence. Appreciation to her!"

Another comment from Michael Aduba said that there are still a few good police officers out there across the country.

For Khosi who confirmed Oso's post about the deed, the female police officer is always seen making effort to ensure the school children do not cross the road without wearing their socks.

