FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 745 Senior Police Officers.

The commission also considered and approved the proper placement of five Commissioners of Police and one Deputy Commissioner.

This was contained in a statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday, December 14.

Appeals from dismissed and serving police officers treated

Legit.ng gathers that the PSC also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

The statement indicates that the decisions were some of the high points of the 18th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13.

The plenary meeting was presided over by the commission’s acting chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd).

The commission promoted two Deputy Superintendents of Police, to Superintendents of Police, 696 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police and 47 Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).

Newly promoted Superintendents of Police

Yusuf S. Bello

Titus Ogboku Obaji

Some of the 696 promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police

Ogbu Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Abia State Command

Haruna Hotoro, Ekiti State Command

Ogbe Anthonia, Plateau State Command

Sadisu Oyarekhua, FCID, annex Lagos

Bala Dambu, Kebbi State Command.

Inspectors promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police

Out of the 47 Inspectors promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11, 44 were from the Police Zone 9 Command Headquarters Umuahia. They include:

Daniel Maiwada

Paul Aguwa

Oruma James

Momoh Mohammed

Hosea John

Danjuma Likita

Omale Nathaniel

John Ononaku

Ogbonnaya Ugochukwu

Ikpo Kalu

Oju Ismaila

Ngozika Christopher

Obinna Anyanwu

Iheamachanma Nkechi

Ungbo Moses

Abuh James

Kyaaja Peter

Bakari Edward

Haruna Ayuba

Aliyu Mohammed

Auta Akila.

Promotion of CPs

The commission approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of:

CP Njoku Henry Eronini

CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi

CP Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi

The PSC approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of the above CP's in the CP staff list from 24/03/2022 to 09/03/2022 so as to maintain seniority in the Force.

It also adjusted the promotion date of CP Ogundele Ayodeji to 03/06/2021 instead of 09/03/2022.

The Commission also adjusted the confirmation date of DCP Nwonyi Polycap Emeka to read 07/12/2018 instead of 29/09/2020.

The commission approved the reduction in rank of four Police Officers and gave 6 others punishment of severe reprimand.

It reinstated six officers, retired two in the public interest, promoted one, DCP Emmanuel Eze to CP and retired him.

It reviewed the punishment of reduction in rank of Inspector Falade Kayode, exonerated him, and restored his rank of ASP 1.

PSC chairman Justice Ogunbiyi speaks

Meanwhile, Justice Ogunbiyi wished the staff of the commission and members of the Nigeria Police Force a merry Christmas and a happy new year, promising that 2023 would usher in a more productive Nigeria Police Force.

The chairman had earlier before the commencement of the Plenary Meeting on Tuesday, received in audience a delegation of the Nigerian Legion where she made a case for the introduction of the Nigeria Police Force Remembrance Week.

She noted that the Nigeria Police Force has also been in the forefront of attacks and killings and deserved the support and assistance of Nigerians.

