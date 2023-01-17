There was massive turnout of women in Owerri as the APC southeast female folk hosted a rally in the Imo state capital

The wives of APC presidential candidate and his running mate were present at the carnival-like event

Governor Hope Uzodimma and his wife used the opportunity to assure the party of immense support from Igbo women

Owerri - All Progressives Congress (APC) women in the southeast on Tuesday, January 17 held a presidential rally for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima in Owerri, the Imo state capital today.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the Imo governor, noted that the women were led by the First Lady of the state and coordinator, Southeast Tinubu/Shettima women campaign team, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma.

Mrs Tinubu commended Governor Uzodimma for his giant strides in Imo state. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Present at the event were the wives of the APC candidates, Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, Hajia Nana Shettima, APC women leader, Mrs. Betty Edu and the host of other personalities across the zone.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of women at the event, Mrs. Uzodimma recounted that the southeast women had gathered in their numbers in October last year when they held a One Million rally for Tinubu/Shettima.

She said the presidential rally indicates that the southeast will be carried along in governance at the centre.

She restated that the APC presidential candidate will be very accommodating towards women adding that a Tinubu presidency promises social inclusion and political empowerment of the female folk.

Her words:

“The goal is to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 percent of all governmental positions.

“Such legislation shall also mandate the federal executive (particularly the Cabinet and core Senior Advisers) to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women and private institutions shall be strongly encouraged to do likewise.”

Mrs.Uzodimma reassured the APC presidential candidate that the entire southeast women will come out en masse on Saturday, February 25 to vote massively for him.

Senator Tinubu who was delighted at the turnout of southeast women applauded the giant strides of Governor Hope Uzodimma in infrastructural developments.

She assured the women that the APC and the administration of Tinubu if voted for, will carry Nigerian women along in his appointments and other social programs as well as address peculiar issues of the southeast.

On his part, Governor Uzodimma reiterated the need for women as nation builders to participate actively in politics and the crowd of women here shows that APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is loved and will be voted for by the people of southeast.

He appealed to the women to take the message of Renewed Hope back to their respective states and localities and urged them to remain resolute and committed towards ensuring the victory of the party in all the elective positions in the country.

Source: Legit.ng