Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, January 20, reportedly stormed LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, in Alwaza community, Doma LGA of Nasarawa State and abducted scores of school pupils in the area.

According to Vanguard, the abductors, who whisked away unspecified number of primary school pupils, reportedly laid siege to the school, while the children were reporting to school.

The whereabouts of the pupils and their abductors is yet unknown.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel has reportedly confirmed the incident.

According to the Police Command, a joint team of Police, military and vigilante has been mobilised and are on the trail of the abductors, who are reported to be on motorcycles.

