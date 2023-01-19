Aggrieved youths in Niger state have razed down a police station in Paikoro local government area

It was gathered that the action was in retaliation to the killing of a Catholic priest by notorious bandits

The police spokesperson of the Niger state police command revealed that a response team was immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy

Niger, Minna - An emerging report has confirmed that the police division in Kafin-Koro District, Paikoro local council in Niger state has been burnt down by angry youth.

It was gathered that the youths perpetrated the act in brutal response to the gruesome killing of a Reverend Father by armed bandits some days back.

The Niger state police command was reported to have sent its response team to the scene of the tragic incident to restore normalcy. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

The Guardian newspaper reported that the armed bandits invaded the Minna St. Peter and Paul Catholic Diocese of Reverend Father Isaac Achi on Sunday, January 15 and razed down the church building.

Shortly after the incident, it was confirmed that the spiritual head of the parish was among those who were burnt alive in the tragic incident.

In reaction to the incident, the Niger state police command spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, revealed that a response team was deployed to the scene of the incident and normalcy has been restored in the community.

DSP Abiodun further noted that the value of the items that were destroyed by the fire is yet to be confirmed as more investigations will be carried out to uncover the extent of the damages.

Meanwhile the Assistant Inspector General of Police from Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, Kayode Egbetokun visited the scene of the incident for assessment of the destroyed facility.

On the gruesome killing of Rev Fr. Achi, Catholic clerics in southwest Nigeria have condemned the cruel act.

