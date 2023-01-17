Nigerians on social media are full of praise for Dr Omotayo Ojo, for his efforts in saving lives of many people through his work as a surgeon.

The renown medical doctor was in the news once again for operating on popular Nigeria health influencer, Dr. Chinonso Egemba better known as Aproko Doctor.

Dr Omotayo Ojo, LUTH neurosurgeon has been praised for saving lives. Photo credit: Dr. Chinonso Egemba

He revealed why he had his brain tumour surgery in Nigeria. He said the pocedure was carried out by Nigeria's Omotayo Ojo.

Ojo, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at Lagoon Hospital, in 2013 won the prestigious Young Neurosurgeon award of the World Federation of Neurosurgeon Societies in South Korea.

Ojo won the award due to his outstanding work on Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy (ETV) in the treatment of hydrocephalus in children.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have praised the doctor for his successes on the medical field.

According to @markessien, the medical doctor is like no other consultants in Nigeria.

He said:

""I have worked with Dr Tayo Ojo!!!!! Very calm, punctual and humble man. Not like other Nigerian consultants and he does excellent work all the time. The man has ethics!"

Alpha Female added:

"Good work Doc. As we celebrate the Doc. Let us also celebrate the Great Physician. Things like this do not just happen. We bless God for life."

On his part, B Emmanuel wrote:

"I am a neurofibromatosis patient, He did a spine surgery for me too at LUTH he also Assist Dr Ugboro in doing a skingrafting surgery of the foot for me, I do much love that man. He is neurosurgery department in LUTH Lagos."

