Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has been praised for what he did as the governor of the state in the last three years he came to power.

In a statement made to Legit.ng and signed by Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, DG Hope New Media Center, the governor was instrumental in reshaping the system of governance in the state .

Going further, he added that there is evidence that Imo is becoming the economic epicenter of the South East

A leader's performance is measured by the transformation of his good intentions into realities. Realities that are conspicuous and impactful to the lives of the people.

Here in Imo State, we have seen, felt and can testify to the fantastic three years of Shared Prosperity in action. From systems reforms, which has set transparency as the standard of administration, to the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

It is the purposeful leadership of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma that has reshaped the system of governance in the State with transformational evidence of Imo becoming the economic epicenter of the South East.

Anchored on the three cardinal agenda of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction, the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has remarkably achieved unprecedented records across every sectors in the three geopolitical zones of Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe.

Prior to the emergence of Governor Hope Uzodimma, Imo was a State left to ruins, deplorable roads and dilapidated infrastructures, non-functional institutions, massive fraudulent activities, etc. Today, the 3R Government pride, in her list of achievements, a reformed institution, award in the enthronement of transparency, reconstruction of roads and a robust economy. Life has become meaningful in the State due to Shared Prosperity in action.

With a focus on self-reliance and self-sufficience in the stability of the economy, the Shared Prosperity administration has, in the past three years, entered into productive partnerships which are leading series of ongoing projects in areas such as agriculture, education, health, tourism, entrepreneurship, human development, trade and commerce and many others.

Evidences abounds in every sectors, of the Shared Prosperity in action. The reform in the civil service administration and system of governance, has boosted the State Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) from a paltry N500m up to N2b. Despite the tax waiver granted to low income earners, by the Governor, the State is having this volume of IGR.

The Shared Prosperity's action in Education has seen the recovery of K.O Mbadiwe University, which was built with State funds and converted to personal property. The Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) Orlu has regained her accreditation after receiving infrastructural facelift with state of the art equipments. This has yielded to the graduation of four sets of Medical Doctors within a space of two years.

The revitalisation of ADAPALM and the tripartite arrangement on its management, has increased productivity in the company even as it is in the process of exporting its produce. In partnership with African Development Bank (AfDB), the Shared Prosperity administration has invested in the establishment of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Okigwe and the livestock farm in Ngor Okpala.

With difficulty and anguish, road users experienced difficulty navigating through the State but the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has delivered over 100 roads within the period under review. The signature road being the Owerri-Orlu road, Owerri-Okigwe road, Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia road.

The list goes on and on with the aim of creating wealth for ndi Imo either through self empowerment or job creation, which the projects above have guaranteed. The 3R Government has continued to deliver on her social contract with the people of Imo State and more is expected even with the Budget of Wealth Expansion passed into law.

As we mark 3years of growth and prosperity in Our dear state Imo state, we wish to congratulate his excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and pray God to continuously bless Him in good health and wisdom, Amen

