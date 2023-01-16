The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Sunday, January 15, announced the imposition of a curfew on Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

PM news reports that the decision of the governor followed a crisis in the community which led to the killing of Mohammed Abdulsafur, the village head of Lambata.

In a press statement signed by Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government, Bello declared that the curfew will commence on Sunday and last until further notice.

Abdulsafur was killed by some hoodlums who clashed with members of the Lambata community on Saturday, January 14.

According to Bello, the curfew will be imposed on the town from 6 pm to 6 am every day until further notice.

The governor also noted that the imposed curfew will assist security agencies to stabilize the situation in the state, save lives, and restore law and order across Niger and its environs.

Bello also said that the Niger state government strongly condemns the violence and lawlessness that occurred in Lambata town.

He called on all residents of the state to collaborate with security agencies and their operatives to restore peace in the town.

Source: Legit.ng