Imo state has been greeted with a tragic incident with less than six weeks to the general elections

Unknown gunmen were reported to have invaded a PVC collection centre and killed five persons including a police officer

Similarly, a house of representatives candidate under the umbrella of the PDP was also attacked and his uncle was killed

An emerging report has confirmed the killing of five persons including a policeman at a PVC centre in Imo state, southeast Nigeria.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the attack was launched in different areas of the state and several INEC officials were reportedly injured in the process while PVCs were being rolled out to electorates.

Similarly, it was gathered that one Ugochinyere Imo, a house of representatives candidate under the umbrella of the PDP was also attacked.

This attack also saw several campaign vehicles of the PDP candidate razed by fire by some suspected hoodlums in his country home of Akokwa community.

Imo who recounted his ordeal to newsmen revealed that his uncle was killed in the process, he was quoted saying:

"We need help at Akokwa… We are under attack… My house is in Akokwa… They have surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack. Help! Help!

“We need help… My uncle has been killed now…They are setting everything on fire. Please help.”

In reaction to the tragic incident, Collins Opuruozor the Imo state PDP spokesperson in a statement said:

“Imo PDP calls on security agencies to immediately intervene and quell the attack on our candidate and our party members at his residence in Akokwa.

“Nigerians and the international community are to recall that on December 23, 2022, there was an attack on the convoy of our candidate by clearly-identified agents.

"It is shocking that despite our demand for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in that onslaught, nothing has been done by security till this moment.

“Today represents a dark day for us in Imo PDP and Imo State at large.”

Meanwhile, the Imo state police command is yet to issue a statement concerning the report as of the time of this report.

