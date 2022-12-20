Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been confirmed by the Senate as the chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The red chamber confirmed the controversial aide along with 12 other nominees after the chairman of the Niger Delta committee of the Senate, Amos Bulus, presented a report to the house on Tuesday, December 20.

President Buhari had earlier forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation in compliance with section 2(2)(a) of the NDDC (Establishment) Act.

The nominees were screened by both the committee of the senate and the house of representatives on the Niger Delta.

Buhari has forwarded the names of nominees for the NDDC board to the Senate 2 times for confirmation, the first list was sent to the Senate in 2021, and they were screened and confirmed.

Ahmed Lawan, who is the Senate president, has said Buhari's decision to send another list of nominees for confirmation was a result of the flaws in the previous list.

There was controversy on the nomination of Onoche, particularly from some committee members who argued that she is not from an oil-producing community in Delta state.

They have argued that such a nomination is against the NDDC Act, which has prevented her from chairing the commission.

Source: Legit.ng